Energy Capital Solutions, LLC has been engaged by Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) ("Perma-Pipe" or the "Company") to assist the Company in evaluating its strategic alternatives. Perma-Pipe's successful execution of its business plans over the past 3 years, including geographic, market and product expansion, has resulted in rapidly increasing backlog and profitable growth. The Company is now considering a wide range of strategic alternatives to further enhance its business performance and shareholder value.

Rapidly Growing Global Leader of Engineered Pre-Insulated Piping Systems

Perma-Pipe is an engineered piping infrastructure manufacturer, with operations in North America, the Middle East, and India. The Company is a global leader in engineered pre-insulated piping solutions, along with leak detection and containment systems. Perma-Pipe's systems are used by blue-chip customers around the world and have market applications including district heating and cooling, energy infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, AI IT datacenter cooling and leak detection, and environmental protection.

Perma-Pipe is growing rapidly, with impressive results for the first half of 2025, with sustainable growth in customers, backlog, gross profit and revenue over the prior year.

Backlog is up 109% year over year, to $157.8 million.

1H25 Sales is up 32% from 1H24, to $94.6 million.

1H25 Gross Profit is up 30% from 1H24, to $31.1 million

Strategic capital expenditure completed for new manufacturing facilities in MENA.

Completed C-suite transition to next generation leadership.

Perma-Pipe's innovative product portfolio, technical expertise, exceptional reputation, and record-level backlog position the firm as a world leader for complex piping solutions. The Company is at a clear inflection point with multiple identified additional growth opportunities with strong, defensible margins across its operating areas.

Energy Capital Solutions has a virtual data room for interested parties to review the opportunity in more detail upon execution of a confidentiality agreement.

