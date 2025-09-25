Albert Biketi joins as CPTO; Sheryl Chamberlain as SVP, business development; Snejana Koleva as CFO

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the creator of the most secure passkeys and the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the new hires of key positions: Albert Biketi as chief product and technology officer (CPTO) and Sheryl Chamberlain as senior vice president, business development. The hires follow the previously announced position of Snejana Koleva as chief financial officer (CFO).

"We're thrilled to welcome Albert and Sheryl to the Yubico family," said Jerrod Chong, president and chief operating officer, Yubico. "Bold strategies require new, experienced and proven leaders to fuel our growth ambitions. We believe that both Albert's and Sheryl's leadership will expand and accelerate our vision to make the internet more secure for all. As Yubico continues expanding to meet customer demand for phishing-resistant authentication and deliver solutions to protect more user identities, these exceptional leaders will play a critical role in product innovation and scaling up our go-to-market efforts globally."

Biketi joins Yubico as an experienced and recognized cybersecurity veteran with a diverse background encompassing management, investment, and advisory roles. Known for his expertise in scaling businesses and building strong customer relationships, Biketi has held multiple positions at companies including HP Software and Splunk most recently leading strategy and operations for Google Cloud Security.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Yubico, a company that has built an extremely strong brand on the foundation of open authentication standards, phishing-resistance, and trust," said Biketi. "This is a talented and robust team that has consistently achieved growth and success, solving the hard problem of phishing-resistant authentication and cyber resilience for thousands of enterprises globally. In my new role, I look forward to elevating the strategic execution between our product and engineering teams, focusing on compounding improvements to drive the next phase of growth for Yubico and continue driving focus to securing businesses and digital identities around the world."

Chamberlain joins Yubico as a renowned global technology executive recognized for driving business transformation through strategic partnerships and alliances. Chamberlain brings extensive experience leveraging partnerships, business process improvement, enterprise software, business development, and solution selling for companies including Dell Technologies, Capgemini, Medidata Solutions (a Dassault Systèmes Company), Coupa Software and The Linux Foundation. Most recently, Chamberlain served as managing director for the IBM alliance at Palo Alto Networks.

"I'm thrilled to be welcomed into the Yubico family to apply my extensive experience in building strategic partnerships to the company's next phase of growth," said Chamberlain. "As the leader in phishing-resistant authentication, Yubico's core vision of making the internet safer aligns perfectly with my passion for driving business success that has a broader impact on giving back to the community. I look forward to accelerating our growth by implementing a focused, tiered partner strategy with System Integrators and technology partners to unlock new routes to go-to-market globally."

