MUFG is pleased to announce a further enhancement of its securitisation product offering in Europe through the utilisation of a solution that combines market expertise, relationships, and technology to deliver deeper ABS market insights. This support will come from Entegra Solutions, the strategic consulting and market intelligence division of Entegra LLC, which delivers sharper insight and leverage across securitised products, driving transformative innovation and greater efficiency in today's competitive environment.

MUFG believes that enhancing access to market pricing and expanding intelligence sources is critical to better assess the impact of rapidly evolving economic and political developments on the European securitisation market and individual transactions. This new solution will enable MUFG to deliver a more comprehensive and real-time pricing overview to clients, thus supporting more informed decision-making in a dynamic market environment.

Mark Escott, Head of Securitised Products Supply Chain Finance Group, EMEA, MUFG, said:

"Leveraging technology and innovation to support our clients is essential for MUFG as we grow our Securitised Products franchise in EMEA. With over EUR 90 billion in primary issuance over the past two years, the European public securitisation market continues to grow. We want to enable our clients' further success by building out our analytics and data offering, which will help them make informed decisions in this expanding market."

Daniel Ezra, Chief Executive Officer, Entegra, said:

"Institutions today are looking for ways to scale their securitised products platforms, and that requires more than data alone. Our model combines deep market expertise, market intelligence, and client insight to create operational leverage for our partners."

About Entegra LLC

Entegra LLC is an independent financial services firm with two divisions and one mission: restoring trading as a growth engine in credit markets. Entegra Securities delivers Trading as a Service (TaaS), a capital-light, white-label model that provides daily, deal-specific market support to enhance liquidity and returns. Entegra Solutions complements this by combining market expertise, intelligence, and analytics to give institutions operational leverage and sharpen their competitive edge. Together, these businesses form a fully integrated platform that helps banks win more mandates, optimise capital, and scale their credit platforms without additional balance-sheet risk or infrastructure costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925624709/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Vingranovsky

VP of Marketing

Entegra

E: nicole@entegra-global.com