Jia Li of LiveX AI and Julian Togelius of NYU and modl.ai announced as first members

Unity (NYSE: U), the operating system for games and interactive experiences, today announced the creation of the Unity AI Council. The Council will bring together leading minds in AI with Unity's product leadership to accelerate the pace and quality of innovation across the Company. The first two members of the Council are Jia Li, Co-Founder, President and Chief AI Officer of LiveX AI, and Julian Togelius, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at NYU and Co-Founder of modl.ai. Unity expects to welcome additional members in the coming months.

"AI is transforming our industry and accelerating the volume and pace of game creation," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity. "We're dedicated to providing the best platform in the world for the next era of interactive content creation. We're excited to welcome Jia and Julian, and look forward to their insights."

Jia Li, Co-founder, President and Chief AI officer, LiveX AI

Jia Li is co-founder, president, and chief AI officer of LiveX AI, where she leads the development of advanced human-like AI agents. Previously, she was the founding global head of R&D at Google Cloud AI and has taught AI at Stanford University. An IEEE Fellow, Li is also co-founder and chairperson of HealthUnity Corporation and an advisor to startups and entrepreneurs.

"I am thrilled to join Unity's AI Advisory Council. I believe the future of AI is multimodal and interactive and we have a real opportunity to enable creators and businesses to build living, breathing worlds. Unity's strong ecosystem across mobile, PC, console, and XR makes it the perfect platform to drive this transformation," Jia Li said. "I look forward to contributing to a future where dynamic content can be designed and deployed on any platform, providing completely personalized user experiences."

Julian Togelius, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, NYU, and Co-Founder, modl.ai

Julian Togelius is an associate professor of computer science and engineering at NYU, an IEEE Fellow, and a co-founder of modl.ai, a company developing game-playing agents for quality assurance. He has led multiple pioneering projects at the intersection of games and technology and his research specializes in game AI, procedural content generation, computational creativity, and player modeling advancing how games adapt to players and support designers.

"Advances in AI are opening up huge opportunities for game development and interactive experiences that were previously out of reach. Unity is uniquely well positioned to enable these innovations. As someone who has spent two decades researching and developing new ways of using AI in games, I'm extremely excited to contribute my expertise to the Unity AI Advisory Council," said Julian Togelius.

