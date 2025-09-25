Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 14:44
22,630 Euro
-3,12 % -0,730
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,73022,74016:20
22,74022,75016:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips joins Optum Healthcare's network as a preferred provider in the USA

September 25, 2025

Philips' ambulatory and diagnostic solutions and services are now available to 3.4 million Optum policyholders for enhanced outpatient cardiac monitoring

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(MCOT) and Philips Extended Holter (ePatch) in the network is designed to enable earlier detection of cardiac conditions and timely clinical intervention. By expanding access to advanced cardiac ambulatory monitoring services for Optum members and streamlining the patient referral process, this collaboration supports proactive care and improved patient outcomes. Philips' industry-leading solutions are now available to Optum Healthcare's 3.4 million members in 22 U.S. states.

The access to Philips technology within the network offers several significant benefits for patients, providers and payers:

  • Reduced delays in specialist referrals: Streamlined processes help to minimize waiting times for cardiac condition referrals.
  • Enhanced diagnostic insights: Improved access to diagnostic data supports more informed clinical decision-making for cardiac issues.
  • Seamless care coordination: Ensures smooth transitions throughout the patient journey, from the initial visit to post-discharge.
  • Increased patient compliance: User-friendly monitoring and diagnostic devices can encourage better adherence to treatment plans.

These components are crucial in managing chronic conditions effectively.

"Today marks a great step forward in Philips' ability to reach even more patients and help them receive the care they deserve," said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, at Royal Philips. "As a preferred in-network provider, Philips' cardiac ambulatory monitoring services empower primary care physicians and cardiologists with actionable data that enables them to build stronger collaboration across care teams and can ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Through this partnership with Optum, Philips is expanding access to its MCOT and ePatch cardiac monitoring solutions across commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage or Managed Medicare, and Medicaid plans. These wearable technologies empower clinicians with insights to accelerate clinically smart cardiac care [1], while enabling patients to maintain their daily routines with confidence. This collaboration helps to support providers in delivering efficient care and helps payers advance value-based models.


[1] Data on file.


For further information, please contact:
Allison Johnson
Business Communication Director, Philips
Tel: +1 617-631-7305
E-mail: allison.johnson@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachment

  • Philips Joins Optum Healthcare's Network as Preferred Provider (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db7662f5-d01d-42ce-bd81-b879bdf33bf7)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.