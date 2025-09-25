Silexion Therapeutics Corp: Silexion Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with both Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b)(1), concerning the minimum bid price and shareholders' equity requirements.

The letter, dated September 23, 2025, confirmed that the Company has successfully met the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. Additionally, Nasdaq confirmed that Silexion has regained compliance with the $2.5 million minimum shareholders' equity requirement. Accordingly, the Company will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"We are pleased to have regained full compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Silexion Therapeutics. "This milestone reinforces our strong financial foundation as we advance toward our planned Phase 2/3 clinical trials for SIL204 in the first half of 2026. With our recent preclinical data demonstrating up to 97% inhibition rates with activity across multiple KRAS-driven cancer types and our strategic CRO collaboration now in place, we remain focused on executing our clinical development strategy and working to deliver transformative RNAi therapies to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers."

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding Silexion's business strategy, clinical development plans, timeline for Phase 2/3 trials, and expectations regarding SIL204's therapeutic potential, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Capital Markets & IR Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com