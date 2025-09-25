CXApp Inc.: CXAI Showcasing Agentic AI based Employee Experience Platform at Industry Events in October in New York, San Francisco, and Southern California

From New York to Anaheim, CXAI is engaging executives and clients through conferences, showcases, and exclusive events to drive thought leadership and real-world demonstration of AI in the emerging employee experience market.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI),a leader of AI-powered employee and workplace experience platforms, today announced its October schedule of industry conferences and networking events designed to showcase its agentic-AI based employee experience platform to key decision-makers and industry leaders.

CXAI executives will be driving thought leadership on the future of work, hybrid workplace transformation, and AI-driven employee experience. The company will also host a series of private executive demonstrations to foster conversations with customers, partners, and prospects in locations where CXAI already has large deployments.

October Event Highlights

October 6 - WORKTECH New York

CXAI will attend WORKTECH New York hosted at BlackRock's headquarters in Hudson Yards, connecting with forward-thinking workplace leaders. Following the conference, CXAI will host an exclusive event for select executives to discuss emerging strategies for employee experience and hybrid work. CXAI already has multiple deployments in Hudson Yards and is familiar territory for our technology platform.

October 7 - San Francisco Tech Week

CXAI is hosting a dedicated event, "The Future of Work: Employee Experience, AI, and the Hybrid Revolution " as part of the SF Tech Week. This is a special event focused on the value of AI for employee experiences and is targeted towards CHROs, CIOs and CTOs looking to learn best practices for their internal environments.

CXAI event details and to RSVP

October 9 - WORKTECH San Francisco

At WORKTECH San Francisco hosted at Meta in Menlo Park, CXAI will join leading voices in shaping the future of the digital workplace, with discussions focused on innovation, hybrid office strategies, and the evolving role of workplace experience technology. In partnership with WORKTECH, CXAI will also host an exclusive private executive networking event, bringing together enterprise workplace leaders for high-level conversations and networking.

October 27-29 - CoreNet Global Summit, Anaheim

CXAI will showcase its platform as an exhibitor at the premier global event for corporate real estate and workplace leaders. Live demos will highlight CXAI's AI-powered workplace solutions that improve employee engagement and workplace efficiency.

On October 28th, CXAI will also host an exclusive event with invited international and North American executives from corporate real estate to deepen conversations from the conference floor.

"This October event circuit underscores CXAI's commitment to building brand recognition, accelerating conversations with ideal customer profiles, and reinforcing its market leadership in employee experience and workplace technology," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO at CXAI.

"These upcoming events in October are an opportunity for CXAI to bring our story directly to workplace leaders shaping the future of work. By combining thought leadership with curated networking events and demonstrations, we're expanding both our visibility and our relationships with decision-makers who are driving enterprise employee and workplace experience transformation."

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

