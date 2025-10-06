CXApp Inc.: CXAI to Host "The Future of Work: Employee Experience, AI, and the Hybrid Revolution" During San Francisco Tech Week with Google Cloud Executives

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the leader of AI-powered employee and workplace experience platforms, today announced that it will host an exclusive event during San Francisco Tech Week titled "The Future of Work: Employee Experience, AI, and the Hybrid Revolution." The event will take place on October 7th in San Francisco and will convene CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, and workplace experience leaders for an immersive discussion on the evolving role of AI in the modern enterprise.

This executive event will feature CXAI's Chairman and CEO, Khurram Sheikh, alongside special keynote speaker Samrah Khan, Head of System Integrator Partnerships at Google, and panelist Aditya Bhuwania, Product & Go-to-Market Expert at Google, who will both share insights into how Google is powering next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise.

The session will explore how enterprises can leverage AI to:

Transform the employee and workplace experience

Overcome hybrid work challenges

Drive engagement and efficiency through Agentic AI-powered platforms

"AI is redefining the relationship between people, place, and technology," said Khurram Sheikh, CEO and Founder of CXAI. "We're excited to engage with technology leaders at SF Tech Week and demonstrate how our intelligent workplace platform (CXAI) is empowering enterprises to deliver employee-centered, AI-enabled experiences. Our partnership with Google Cloud is providing differentiated capabilities to our customers resulting in enhanced productivity and organization resilience. I am looking forward to an engaging session with both Samrah and Aditya who are exceptional leaders at Google as well as interacting with key technology executives coming together for this unique event."

The event is designed for senior decision-makers driving workplace transformation and offers participants direct access to thought leadership, peer discussion, and actionable strategies for integrating AI into the employee experience.

Event Details: The Future of Work: Employee Experience, AI, and the Hybrid Revolution

When: October 7, 2025 | 5:30 PM PT

Where: Near Embarcadero, San Francisco (location shared upon RSVP approval)

Register: https://partiful.com/e/U2fB1oQ9ms06w8mnhsn2

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-to-host-%22the-future-of-work-employee-experience-ai-and-the-h-1081899