Arrive AI Surpasses 1 Million Views on New to The Street TV Commercials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / New to The Street is proud to announce that its client Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) has surpassed 1 million views on its New to The Street TV commercials. The milestone reflects the growing impact of NTTS's national broadcast and digital ecosystem, which has become a go-to media platform for innovative companies and world-class brands.

With commercials airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg, amplified by Times Square billboards and NTTS's 3.5 million+ subscriber YouTube channel, Arrive AI has joined a roster of major brands - including Goldman Sachs, KITON, FLOKI, Ford Motors, and IMG Academy - that have achieved viral reach with NTTS's signature "sponsored-to-earned" media model.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, stated:

"Arrive AI is breaking new ground in artificial intelligence, and their 1 million-plus commercial views demonstrate how fast the market is connecting with their story. At New to The Street, our mission is to give high-growth companies the same scale and visibility as global household names. We are thrilled to see Arrive AI join Goldman Sachs, KITON, FLOKI, Ford Motors, and IMG Academy as one of our most viral brands."

The NTTS multi-platform model ensures commercial content not only reaches audiences during market-hour broadcasts, but continues to gain traction through YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit - driving measurable ROI for its clients.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) is a next-generation technology company leveraging artificial intelligence to transform how businesses and consumers interact with data, automation, and digital experiences. With innovative solutions across multiple industries, Arrive AI is building scalable tools to enhance efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television brands, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, iconic Times Square billboards, and guaranteed earned media placements, New to The Street delivers its trademark "Opportunities To Consider" segments, helping public and private companies tell their stories to investors, business leaders, and audiences worldwide.

