Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Attend CES 2026 to Engage Industry Leaders on the Future of Autonomous Delivery and AI-Driven Logistics

Focused on Real-World Autonomy, Not Hype

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company focused on secure, AI-powered delivery solutions for healthcare and enterprise environments, announced today that members of its leadership, product, and engineering teams will attend CES 2026 to engage with industry stakeholders and evaluate emerging trends shaping the next phase of autonomous delivery.

Arrive AI's delegation will include Chief Operating Officer Mark Hamm, along with product lead managers and engineers, underscoring the company's focus on real-world execution, system reliability, and applied AI in complex, regulated environments.

Rather than approaching CES as a showcase event, Arrive AI is attending with a deliberate focus on listening, learning, and validating market readiness for autonomous delivery solutions that move beyond pilots and into scalable operations. There is also the goal of engaging with prospective strategic supply chain and technology partners.

"CES offers a unique opportunity to step back from individual product announcements and assess where the broader autonomous delivery ecosystem truly stands," said Mark Hamm, COO of Arrive AI. "Our goal is to engage directly with operators, integrators, and technology leaders to better understand what's working in real deployments, where gaps remain, and how AI and autonomy can be applied responsibly in environments where reliability and trust are non-negotiable."

Throughout CES, Arrive AI's team will prioritize conversations around:

Operational readiness and scalability of autonomous delivery systems

AI applied to safety, reliability, and exception handling, not just autonomy

Integration challenges across hardware, software, and infrastructure

Enterprise and healthcare delivery pain points, including security, chain of custody, and compliance

With autonomous delivery gaining increased attention across consumer, enterprise, and healthcare sectors, Arrive AI sees CES as a barometer for how the industry is evolving from experimental demonstrations toward dependable, production-ready systems.

"There's no shortage of innovation on the CES floor," Hamm added. "What matters now is understanding how these technologies perform outside of controlled environments - inside hospitals, campuses, and other mission-critical settings where failure isn't an option."

Informing the Next Phase of Development

Insights gathered at CES will help inform Arrive AI's ongoing product and platform development, particularly as the company continues building an autonomous delivery network centered on secure delivery points, AI-driven orchestration, and system-level integration.

By bringing product leaders and engineers to the show alongside executive leadership, Arrive AI aims to ensure that strategic decisions remain closely tied to real-world feedback from partners, customers, and industry peers.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed, media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements, including but not limited to statements related to the future regulatory environment applicable to Arrive AI, the prospects of hiring the desired talents, and building productive and profitable products or systems related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-attend-ces-2026-to-engage-industry-leaders-on-the-fu-1119668