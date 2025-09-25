Braemar's H126 trading update confirms that the first half was a tough period but the company is making progress against its FY30 growth targets (announced earlier this year). These include the opening of a new Cape Town office focusing on tanker chartering, which brought Braemar's global footprint to 19 offices in 14 countries. The long-term fundamentals remain in place and we expect a return to growth in FY27e. Following the update, our profit estimates are unchanged, as is our valuation of 462p, which offers c 90% upside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...