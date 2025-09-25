Cisco Systems Inc.: How Cisco Is Empowering Brazil's Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent

By Rebeca De La Vega

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Technology has the power to transform lives, bridge opportunity gaps, and strengthen communities. At Cisco, our Purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All, building a more inclusive digital future where education and opportunity go hand in hand.

The urgency for skilled cybersecurity talent has never been greater. Recent research underscores this need: according to PwC's Global Digital Trust Insights 2025, 65% of technology leaders in Brazil identify cyber risk as the top threat to manage-well above the global average. Meanwhile, Deloitte finds that 57% of global organizations plan to increase investment in digital security over the next two years.

Cisco's Cyber Education program stand at the forefront of addressing this gap, preparing Brazil's workforce for the challenges-and opportunities-of a digital era. The program is now celebrating its 11th edition and a landmark achievement: reaching one million students through Cisco Networking Academy.

A milestone year for cyber education

Cyber Education is a cornerstone of Cisco's Brazil Digital and Inclusive initiative and the broader Cisco Networking Academy, which has touched more than 1,000,000 learners nationwide. Through the power of partnership-with educational institutions, government agencies, and industry leaders-we are building a talent pipeline that supports not only Brazil's digital transformation but also the global cybersecurity ecosystem.

Within this overarching effort, the dedicated Cyber Education program, launched in 2020, has emerged as Brazil's leading professional training initiative in cybersecurity. This multi-phase event brings together learners and educators from across Brazil to delve into cybersecurity basics and advanced concepts. To date, it has successfully equipped more than 8,000 professionals with the necessary skills to secure the nation's digital future.

This year's Cyber Education event is in full swing, with the first phase-the Cyber Education Marathon-running from September 1 to 21. During this, participants complete the "Cyber Threat Management" course, aimed at equipping learners with fundamental skills to identify, understand, and combat common cyber threats. Participants gain crucial insights into protecting digital assets and recognizing vulnerabilities in today's interconnected world.

Those who succeed advance to compete for 1,500 professional training scholarships in sought-after fields like CCNA ITN (Introduction to Networks), a foundational course for understanding network infrastructure- a critical prerequisite for any aspiring cybersecurity professional. In addition to this is the CyberOps Associate certification, which trains individuals in the vital skills needed for cybersecurity operations, from monitoring and detecting threats to responding to incidents.

For many, this program is just the beginning of their cybersecurity journey. The crucial third phase actively connects graduates with strong job and internship opportunities with Cisco partners, customers, and more, helping to bridge the talent gap by placing qualified professionals directly into the workforce. Furthermore, the final stage of the program invests in training the next generation of instructors, creating a sustainable ecosystem that ensures continuous growth and impact of cybersecurity across Brazil for years to come.

To date, Cisco Brazil's Cyber Education program has successfully placed over 1,500 students in job opportunities across the country, connecting them with 52 employability partners, including partners and customers.

To drive even greater participation and impact, Cyber Education rewards partner academies with the highest number of graduates across four key categories. This year, we'll celebrate institutions that champion female participation in cybersecurity-a vital step toward a more inclusive future for all.

A win-win for learners, partners, and communities

For Cisco, Cyber Education is more than a program-it's a shared commitment to lasting impact. By investing in skills, empowering talent, and opening doors to new careers, we are helping to shape a future where everyone can thrive.

As we embark on the 11th Marathon, Cisco and our partners are unlocking opportunities for individuals and communities alike proving that when technology meets Purpose, extraordinary things happen.

Learn more and register for the Cyber Education Marathon here.

