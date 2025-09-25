

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB), Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter, revealing strong profitability during the period backed by reduced operating expenses and revenue growth.



For the three months ended August 31, 2025, net earnings amounted to $13.3 million or $0.02 per share compared with a loss of $19.7 million or $0.03 per share in the previous year.



On adjusted basis, earnings stood at $24.2 million compared with a loss of $2.6 million in the prior year.



On average, analysts expected earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter.



Revenue increased to $129.6 million from last year's $126.2 million.



Looking ahead, the Canada-based company expects adjusted basic earnings of $0.02 - $0.04 per share for the third quarter, and $0.11 - $0.15 per share for the fiscal year 2026.



The company sees total revenue of $132 - $140 million for the third quarter, and $519 - $541 million for the full year 2026.



Meanwhile, analysts, on average, estimate revenue of $138.04 million for the third quarter, and $519.74 million for the fiscal year 2026.



Currently, BlackBerry's stock is trading at $4.32, up 0.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



