On September 3, 2025, the shares in GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from the Hargreaves Family No. 14 Settlement to the other shareholders in GomSpace Group AB.

On September 24, 2025, the Hargreaves Family No. 14 Settlement disclosed the final outcome of the offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in GomSpace Group AB (GOMX, ISIN code SE0008348304, order book ID 123579) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.