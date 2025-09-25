Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:04
1,946 Euro
+0,83 % +0,016
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9441,98218:39
Dow Jones News
25.09.2025 18:15 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
25-Sep-2025 / 16:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes Plc 
 
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
                      Minneapolis, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
Columbia Threadneedle (Lux) I 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 23/09/2025 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 25/09/2025 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
6% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.943%          0.000%        5.943%     625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 6.061%          0.000%        6.061%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18     0          37,178,714   0.000%           5.943% 

SUBTOTAL A      37,178,714             5.943% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Management Limited 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
TAM UK International  %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
Threadneedle Holdings  %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
TAM UK Holdings Limited %              %                    % 
 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Holdings   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
TC Financing Limited  %              %                    % 
 
Threadneedle Asset   4.114%            %                    4.114% 
Management Limited 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers,  %              %                    % 
LLC 

11.  

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
 
For clarity: 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 
4.114% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary 
hold 1.764% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 0.065% of the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon. SN1 1HH on 25th September 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  403272 
EQS News ID:  2204048 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2025 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.