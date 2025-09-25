Hi Marley and Verisk Team Up to Streamline Property Claims Communication

Hi Marley's Workflow Assist with Verisk XactAnalysis® connects parties into a single conversation thread and leverages automation to help improve the property claims experience

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Hi Marley, the first intelligent conversational platform purpose-built for P&C insurance, and Verisk, a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced Hi Marley's Workflow Assist with Verisk's industry-leading XactAnalysis® platform for property claims. This real-time, two-way product collaboration between Hi Marley and Verisk's XactAnalysis unifies communication for stakeholders into a single, trusted conversation thread. The product integration also automates key updates throughout the process to help streamline the property claims experience.

Processing property claims can be complex: adjusters often need to prioritize tasks while providing policyholders with timely status updates, all while managing high-claim volumes, leading to surges of inbound inquiries. Third parties, such as independent adjusters or restoration vendors, could face delays due to fragmented communication and manual document handling. These challenges could reduce productivity and slow resolution times, directly impacting policyholder satisfaction.

With Hi Marley's Workflow Assist, policyholders can share critical information via secure text messaging, such as images of damage, with XactAnalysis. The integration recognizes and acts on pre-defined event triggers and automatically sends personalized updates to policyholders and notifications to adjusters, such as:

Adjuster assignments and reassignments

Status updates for vendors (e.g., "job started" or "job completed")

Appointment scheduling, rescheduling, and reminders that are localized to the policyholder's time zone

Site inspection updates and QA approvals

These automated messages keep parties to a claim informed of its status, providing clear expectations for next steps, which helps reduce the volume of inbound inquiries and improves adjuster productivity and cycle times. Carriers have full control over which events trigger alerts and can customize communications to remain consistent with their brand and voice. Independent adjusters can also initiate and receive updates within XactAnalysis.

"Nobody wants to have to file a property claim, but when the time comes, policyholders expect clear communication and an efficient claims experience," said Mike Greene, Founder and CEO of Hi Marley. "We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Verisk to help carriers deliver a better, faster and more transparent property claims experience, and take advantage of automation without sacrificing empathy."

A robust dashboard provides insight for managers and adjusters around process engagement, cycle time and workflow improvement, without switching between systems. Early adopters report measurable gains in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, including a reduction in inbound calls, which often spike during severe weather events.

"This collaboration underscores Verisk's dedication to enhancing the claims and restoration journey by engaging the parties to a claim in the channels and moments that matter most," said Aaron Brunko, president of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk. "By combining Hi Marley's conversational intelligence with the operational strength of XactAnalysis, we're empowering stakeholders to deliver greater transparency and accelerate resolution, while providing a more empathetic and efficient experience for policyholders."

Hi Marley's Workflow Assist for XactAnalysis is now available to existing customers of Hi Marley and XactAnalysis. For more information, click here .

XactAnalysis® is a registered trademark of Xactware Solutions, Inc., a Verisk company.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

