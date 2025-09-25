Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (FSE: 83W0) (OTCQB: HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held September 22, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all Director nominees: Benjamin Asuncion, William Timothy Heenan and Martin Kowcun. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Benjamin Asuncion 4,645,795 99.943% 2,635 0.057% William Timothy Heenan 4,647,230 99.974% 1,200 0.026% Martin Kowcun 4,647,195 99.973% 1,235 0.027%

Shareholder also voted in favour of (i) appointing DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board to fix their remuneration; (ii) fixing the number of Directors at three, and (iii) adopting a new 10% rolling omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. The Company holds over 740 acres of prospective land in the United States and 230 square kilometers across Canada. Its portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Wicheeda North hydrogen-REE project in British Columbia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their very nature, refer to future events. All statements which are not statements of historical fact are forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: adverse weather or logistical challenges, delays in lab analysis, interpretation uncertainties, or regulatory changes. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.