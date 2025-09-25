Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
25.09.2025 21:10 Uhr
HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully places €2 billion of Notes



Heineken N.V. successfully places €2 billion of Notes

Amsterdam, 25 September 2025 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announced that it has successfully placed €2 billion of Notes across three tranches today.

  • €500 million 3-year Notes with a coupon of 2.565%;
  • €750 million 8.6-year Notes with a coupon of 3.505%, and
  • €750 million 12-year Notes with a coupon of 3.872%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The maturity dates of the Notes are 3 October 2028, 3 May 2034 and 3 October 2037 respectively.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan and Rabobank acted as active book runners.




Enquiries

Media Investors
Christiaan PrinsTristan van Strien
Director Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den BiemanLennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Global Head of Media Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Regulatory information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.


Attachment

  • Heineken N.V. successfully issues €2 billion of Notes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e026469b-87e2-4db1-93e3-a06f7d27a251)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
