Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ) ("NamSys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended July 31st. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Third Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended July 31, 2025 compared to July 31, 2024)

Revenue of $ 1,916,562 , compared to $ 1,741,032 , an increase of 10%.

, compared to $ , an increase of Operating income increased 5.8% to $ 744,427 from $ 703,438.

to $ from $ Net income for the quarter was up 4.9% to $ 610,041 from $ 581,481 ($0.02 per share) .

to $ from $ . Cash and short term investments grew 18.6% to $9,545,050 from $8,047,351.

to from Gross margin of 62% and operating margin of 39%.

"We are pleased with our third quarter results, which reflect the continued strength of our core business and execution of our strategy. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving performance, supporting our people, and creating long-term value for our shareholders," stated Jason Siemens, CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended July 31st, 2025 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Company's sales strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268005

SOURCE: Namsys Inc.