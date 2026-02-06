Topline Capital Management, LLC Announces Disposition of Shares of NamSys Inc.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Topline Capital Management, LLC, the manager of Topline Capital Partners, LP ("Topline"), announces that it has disposed of all its common shares of NamSys Inc. (TSXV:CTZ) (the "Issuer").

Prior to the disposition, the Topline exercised control or direction over approximately 18% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Following the transaction, Topline exercises control or direction over 1,060,000 common shares, representing 4% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer.

The securities were disposed of for investment purposes. Topline may, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional securities of the Issuer in the future.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

Contact:

Topline Capital Management LLC

Collin McBirney

collin@toplinecapital.com

SOURCE: Topline Capital Management LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/topline-capital-management-llc-announces-disposition-of-shares-of-na-1134589