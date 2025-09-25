Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held on September 25, 2025, as described in the Company's information circular dated August 15, 2025 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results is set out below:

Number of Directors: set the number of directors at four (4).

Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Votes For % For Withheld / Abstain % Withheld / Abstain John Lee 4,662,274 92.099% 399,952 7.901% Greg Hall 4,669,124 92.235% 393,102 7.765% Douglas Flett 4,664,267 92.139% 397,959 7.765% Nigel Lees 4,527,267 89.432% 534,959 10.568%

Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

Approved certain amendments to the Articles of the Company, as more particularly described in the Information Circular dated August 15, 2025.

Approved, as a disinterested shareholder resolution, amendment to the warrant exercise price for warrants issued to insiders of the Company, as more particularly described in the Information Circular dated August 15, 2025.

Approved, as a disinterested shareholder resolution, the removal of a warrant exercise limitation that is currently applicable to the Company's 10% shareholder, as more particularly described in the Information Circular dated August 15, 2025.

For more information on the voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results which is available at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with gold and silver projects in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268035

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.