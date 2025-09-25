Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Smith and Ambassador Hans. H. Hertell to its Strategic Advisory Board ("SAB"). Further, the Company will be participating in the Munich Mining Conference in Munich, Germany, October 3 to 4, 2025, to exhibit the Company and to participate in meetings with private and institutional investors. Moreover, the Company announces that it has changed its financial year-end from August 31 to October 31 and granted incentive stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company.

Advisory Board

The Company appointed Malcolm Smith and Ambassador Hans. H. Hertell to its SAB.

Malcolm Smith

Malcolm Smith is a seasoned Canadian investment banker and capital-markets executive with over 25 years of experience spanning corporate finance, merchant banking, and investment management. Based in Toronto, he is currently CEO of West Harbour Capital, where he leads initiatives in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, restructuring, and strategic business development. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at EdgeHill Partners (as CFO, CCO, and financial analyst), Salida Capital, National Bank Financial, and First Marathon Securities. Through these roles, he developed deep expertise in fund management, trading, and investment analysis, working with both institutional and private clients across multiple sectors. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary's University and is widely recognized for his ability to connect capital with innovative ventures and growth opportunities.

Ambassador Hans H. Hertell

Hans Helmut Hertell is a lawyer, diplomat, banker, and corporate leader with a distinguished career spanning law, government, finance, and international business. A graduate of Fordham University (BA) and the University of Puerto Rico School of Law (JD), he co-founded one of Puerto Rico's leading law firms and later served as CEO and Vice Chairman of Ponce Federal Bank, a major Caribbean financial institution. In 2001, he was appointed by President George W. Bush as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, serving until 2007. His tenure, one of the longest of any U.S. ambassador worldwide, focused on strengthening trade, investment, security cooperation, and economic development between the two nations. Following his ambassadorship, Hertell played a pivotal role in facilitating Barrick Gold's multi-billion dollar investment in the Dominican Republic's Pueblo Viejo mine, the largest foreign investment in the nation's history at the time. Acting as a trusted liaison between Barrick and Dominican authorities, he helped secure political, regulatory, and community alignment to advance one of the world's most significant gold mining projects. Today, Ambassador Hertell continues to advise on cross-border investment, energy, and natural resources, while serving on corporate boards and leading The Hertell Group LLC. His career embodies the powerful intersection of diplomacy, business leadership, and strategic development throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Munich Mining Conference

Investors are invited to visit the Company's booth and speak to Mr. Nikolas Perrault, the director and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. Perrault will be presenting to investors on October 3, 2025, in the afternoon. Investors will be receiving an update regarding the Company's exploration work on the Nevada Titan project. Tickets can be purchased for free at https://www.munich-mining-conference.com/.

Change in Year-End

The Company changed its financial year-end from August 31 to October 31. The change in financial year-end has been made in order to facilitate efficiencies in the administration, accounting and production of the annual audited financial statements. With this change, the Company's current financial year will end October 31, 2025.

Further details regarding the change in year-end, including the Company's interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company's notice of change in year-end (the "Notice of Change") required under Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, which will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Stock Options and RSU Issuance

The Company granted Options to purchase an aggregate 13,125,000 Common Shares of the Company exercisable at $0.10 per common share (the "Common Shares"). The Options vest immediately and each Option is exercisable into one Common Share and will expire 5 years from the date of grant.

The Company also granted a total of 6,300,000 RSUs. The RSU's will vest over a 24-months period, with one-half vesting on the first-year anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting on the second-year anniversary. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share.

Prior to this grant, there were no Options or RSUs outstanding. All securities issued to officers and directors of the Company will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period four-months-and-one-day following the original issuance of such securities, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and subject to the terms of the Equity Incentive Plan of the Company.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The Company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolas Perrault, CFA

Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268044

SOURCE: Fairchild Gold Corp.