Entergy Corporation: Entergy Donates $3M To Help Customers "Beat the Heat" and Save Money This Summer

Through energy bill assistance and essential resources, the company has helped vulnerable customers stay safe and cool during the hot summer months

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / In response to this summer's high temperatures, Entergy shareholders, customers and employees donated $3 million to help customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills. Through the company's "Beat the Heat" program, Entergy has supported its customers who need it most with bill payment assistance, cooling fans, energy efficiency kits, home weatherization help and collaboration with local community organizations.

"Our commitment to supporting our customers, particularly during challenging periods like the sweltering summer months, is unwavering," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "With our 'Beat the Heat' program and partnerships with local organizations, we're dedicated to helping our neighbors stay safe, cool and keep more of their hard-earned money. We take pride in our ongoing support for those who need it most in the communities we serve."

For 24 years, Entergy has partnered with local organizations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas to lessen the challenges faced by vulnerable customers during the hot summer months, which typically see increased energy usage and elevated costs. This collaborative effort has provided essential resources, financial assistance and support during critical periods.

How Entergy is helping

Donated $3 million from shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program that helps older adults and customers with disabilities pay their energy bills.

Provided all residential customers with access to Single Stop, an online platform that connects families in need with financial resources. Through Entergy's partnership with Single Stop, more than 6,000 customers were able to receive almost $500,000 in additional financial assistance and benefits from federal, state and local resources.

Awarded more than $100,000 in grants to provide electric fans and home weatherization kits to help customers stay cool and reduce their energy use.

Donated $25,000 to local organizations that weatherize homes for customers needing assistance.

Held community outreach fairs in underserved neighborhoods, where customers received on-site help and resources for managing their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts, and more.

Provided more than 4,000 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.

Distributed over 1,000 energy efficiency kits to customers. The kits included money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

Over 90 low-income homes were weatherized including AC tune ups during neighborhood sweeps that were held in select, underserved communities.

Savings programs and bill help

Entergy offers several programs to help customers manage their energy bills and usage, including:

Our Bill Toolkit website offers bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources for customers.

The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment help to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Our partnership with Single Stop helps build pathways out of poverty by connecting customers to available financial assistance, education, training and support resources on a one-stop website.

myAdvisor lets customers track their energy usage and alerts them on how much power they use each day.

Level Billing allows customers to "level out" spikes in seasonal energy use, making their energy bills more consistent every month.

Payment arrangements for customers who need more time to pay their energy bill.

Learn more about how to reduce energy usage and save money by visiting billtoolkit.entergy.com.

About Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

