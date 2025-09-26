

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release September data for Tokyo-area inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Tokyo inflation, considered to be a leading indicator for the national trend, was up 2.6 percent overall on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.5 percent.



Singapore will see August numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 5.8 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year; that follows the 8.2p percent monthly increase and the 7.1 percent annual gain.



