

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an annual increase of 2.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile cost of food, also was up 2.5 percent on year. That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.6 percent but was unchanged from the previous month's reading.



The preliminary read on Japan's overall inflation suggested a 1.0 percent increase on year.



