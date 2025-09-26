Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Zofingen, September 26, 2025 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules Dr. Andreas Casutt (1963) has been a member of the Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN) since 2010 and its Chairman since 2014. The attorney and partner at the Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft Frey AG has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026. Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Even after 16 years on Siegfried's Board of Directors, this decision is not an easy one for me. But the timing for a change in the chairmanship is right. Siegfried is best positioned today to continue its successful journey of growth." Martin Schmid, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Andreas has significantly shaped our company over the past years. Under his leadership, Siegfried developed into a successful, global CDMO. His personal contribution to Siegfried's ongoing success is substantial." The Board of Directors will propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting that Dr. Beat Walti (1968) be elected the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Beat Walti was elected to the Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding in 2022. The attorney chairs the Board of Trustees of the Ernst Göhner Foundation, Siegfried's largest shareholder, holds board mandates at the Danish company DSV A/S and, as Chairman, at the Zurich-based trading company Rahn AG. In addition, he has been a member of the Swiss National Council since 2014, where he serves on the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee. Andreas Casutt: "Beat has many years of experience on the governing bodies of companies and foundations in Switzerland as well as internationally. In recent years, he has made significant contributions to Siegfried's development as a member of our Board of Directors. Together with the Board and the Executive Committee, he will actively drive forward the expansion of our company's market position in the years ahead." Andreas Casutt, who has chaired the Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding since 2014, will step down at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors proposes Beat Walti as the new Chairman Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

