Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Media Release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
Dr. Andreas Casutt (1963) has been a member of the Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN) since 2010 and its Chairman since 2014. The attorney and partner at the Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft Frey AG has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026.
Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Even after 16 years on Siegfried's Board of Directors, this decision is not an easy one for me. But the timing for a change in the chairmanship is right. Siegfried is best positioned today to continue its successful journey of growth."
Martin Schmid, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Andreas has significantly shaped our company over the past years. Under his leadership, Siegfried developed into a successful, global CDMO. His personal contribution to Siegfried's ongoing success is substantial."
The Board of Directors will propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting that Dr. Beat Walti (1968) be elected the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Beat Walti was elected to the Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding in 2022. The attorney chairs the Board of Trustees of the Ernst Göhner Foundation, Siegfried's largest shareholder, holds board mandates at the Danish company DSV A/S and, as Chairman, at the Zurich-based trading company Rahn AG. In addition, he has been a member of the Swiss National Council since 2014, where he serves on the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee.
Andreas Casutt: "Beat has many years of experience on the governing bodies of companies and foundations in Switzerland as well as internationally. In recent years, he has made significant contributions to Siegfried's development as a member of our Board of Directors. Together with the Board and the Executive Committee, he will actively drive forward the expansion of our company's market position in the years ahead."
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
expect more
Siegfried AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2203370
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2203370 26-Sep-2025 CET/CEST