

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and business sentiment from Italy and revised GDP from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes revised GDP data for the second quarter. The flash estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.7 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to release monthly consumer and business sentiment data. The business confidence index is seen rising to 87.5 in September from 87.4 in the previous month.



In the meantime, S&P Global issues Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data.



