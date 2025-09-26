Anzeige
26.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Hydro's third quarter results 2025

Hydro's third quarter results 2025 will be released at 07:00 CEST?at the same time as the release.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.?

To join the webinar and ask questions, use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required. It is also possible to log in using the dial-in option:

Norway +47 2400 4736

London, UK +44 330 088 5830

New York, US +1 929 205 6099

Find your local number

Meeting ID: 933 0129 2025

We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using the Zoom platform.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


