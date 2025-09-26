

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS.OL) announced that it has exercised its option to purchase 30 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, expanding its existing order and bringing the total firm commitment to 80 aircraft.



As part of this expansion, Norwegian and Boeing have agreed to adjust certain delivery dates. The final aircraft in the order is now scheduled for delivery in 2031, extending the timeline of the fleet renewal program.



This development follows Norwegian's stock exchange notice from May 2022, when the company announced an agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which included an option for 30 more.



