

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased for the second straight month in August, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.5 rebound in July.



The overall upturn was mainly driven by a 1.7 percent growth in clothing sales. Sales of food and other groceries grew 0.9 percent, while those of other consumer goods dropped by 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated slightly to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent.



Total retail sales for the summer months of June-August were 0.3 percent higher than in the spring months of March-May, the agency said.



