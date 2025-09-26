

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated to the highest level in eight months in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in July.



Further, this was the quickest rate of upturn since December 2024, when sales advanced 8.7 percent.



Sales of non-food products alone grew sharply by 14.8 percent from last year, and those of food products were 0.4 percent higher. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel increased only by 0.1 percent.



Mail-order or online sales surged 35.9 percent yearly in August.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News