

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFF.PK, PCRFY.PK, 6752.T), a Japanese electronics products maker, said on Friday that it has decided to apply for delisting of its shares listed on the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.



Panasonic, said: 'In order to reduce the management costs associated with such dual listings and streamline the administrative operations, the company has decided to apply to the NSE for delisting of its shares there from.'



The company's shares are now listed on both the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE).



The company is expected to file an application for delisting in late September to early October.



