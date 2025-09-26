Germany's BASF has begun constructing an industrial-scale heat pump that will use electricity from renewables to produce up to 500,000 MT of CO2-free steam each year. Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2027.A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for one of the world's largest industrial heat pumps for CO2-free steam generation. The industrial heat pump is being developed by German chemical manufacturer BASF in cooperation with project partner GIG Karasek at BASF's Ludwigshafen site in western Germany. The heat pump, with a thermal output of 50 MW, will use electricity from renewable energy ...

