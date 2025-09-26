Collaboration will unlock new possibilities in LTTS' Sustainability segment; to deliver simulation-driven automation AI-enabled solutions for diverse sectors

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services, announced an expanded partnership with Siemens Limited, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. This collaboration aims to advance Machine Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation within LTTS' Sustainability segment, which encompasses Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products.

Through this alliance, LTTS will utilize the digital technology portfolio of Siemens Limited to deliver simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions for diverse sectors including Automotive Transportation, Industrial Products, and Process Plant Engineering. By combining Siemens' flagship platforms, TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix, integrated with LTTS' AI-driven engineering expertise, the partnership will accelerate digital adoption, improve precision in system design, and drive faster, smarter decision-making across manufacturing ecosystems.

Building on a decade of collaboration and engineering excellence, LTTS is driving transformation across the process engineering domain and helping enterprises achieve greater agility and resilience. From enhancing design accuracy to enabling predictive and sustainable production at scale, the strengthened partnership positions LTTS at the forefront of creating intelligent and environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems worldwide.

"Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems," said Alind Saxena, President Executive Director Mobility Tech, L&T Technology Services. "By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes."

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited, added, "At Siemens, we believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can co-create scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are delighted to welcome LTTS as our Solution Partner and look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation together."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,600 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 105 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.LTTS.com

About Siemens Limited

Siemens Limited is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. The Company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Limited (continuing operations) generated consolidated revenue of around INR 16,000 crore and employed over 6,200 people. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.co.in.

