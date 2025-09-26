

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Friday and were on track for their sharpest weekly rise since early June, when Israel launched a missile strike on Iran.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.1 percent to $69.47 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $65.02.



Both benchmarks were up nearly four percent for the week as Ukraine mounted an assault on Russian energy infrastructure, pushing Moscow to restrict fuel exports and cut crude output.



Amid ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian oil and energy infrastructure, Russia has announced a partial ban on diesel exports and an extension of an existing ban on gasoline exports to all countries until the end of this year.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying Russian oil over the ongoing war in Ukraine during Erdogan's first White House visit since 2019.



Trump said Turkey's continued imports from Russia were undermining global pressure on Moscow and called on Erdogan to use his influence with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to push for peace.



Turkey is Russia's fourth-biggest trading partner, according to Europe's Bruegel Institute.



Elsewhere, the Bloomberg reported that India has asked the U.S. to allow crude purchases from sanctioned suppliers Iran and Venezuela to help curb Russian oil imports.



