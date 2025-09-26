

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen declined to a 14-month low of 175.02 against the euro and a record low of 187.53 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 174.64 and 187.09, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the dropped to 200.21 and 149.89 from early highs of 199.70 and 149.62, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 176.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the franc, 201.00 against the pound and 150.00 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



