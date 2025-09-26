

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded higher on Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 551.35 after falling 0.7 percent on Thursday amid tariff and rate jitters.



The German DAX added 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.



Shares in Brunello Cucinelli slumped 4.4 percent to extend losses from the previous session after a short seller accused the company of misleading shareholders and regulators about its Russia operations, which the Italian cashmere brand denied.



Volvo shares were up 2.8 percent in Stockholm, while Frankfurt-listed Daimler Truck tumbled 3.1 percent and Traton declined 2.3 percent after Trump proposed 25 percent tariff on heavy trucks.



Pharma stocks such as AstraZeneca and Roche were little changed.



