Freitag, 26.09.2025
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
26.09.25 | 08:04
7,400 Euro
-0,67 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 13:12 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 25 September 2025 were:

676.12p Capital only (undiluted)
683.07p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 14,000 ordinary shares on 4th September 2025, the Company has 187,369,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 5,642,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


© 2025 PR Newswire
