

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After back to back losses, the French market is up in positive territory on Friday with investors picking up stocks, shrugging off U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a fresh round of tariffs.



Trump announced on Thursday that branded pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. will be levied a 100% tariff, and heavy-duty trucks will be imposed a 25% levy, effective October 1st. He has also proposed levies on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities.and upholstered furniture.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30.41 points or 0.39% at 7,825.83 a few minutes ago.



Credit Agricole, Bouygues and EssilorExottica are up 2 to 2.2%. AXA, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, Vinci and Societe Generale are gaining 1 to 1.5%.



Euronext is down more than 3%. Pernod Ricard, Capgemini and STMicroElectronics are down 2 to 2.1%.



Edenred is down by about 1%. Stellantis, Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe and Renault are down with modest losses.



