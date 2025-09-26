

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FutureCrest Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, said Friday it has priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at $10 each, raising $250 million.



The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million units at the IPO price.



The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 26 under the symbol FCRS.U.



Each unit consists of one Class A share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant, with each warrant exercisable for one Class A share at $11.50. Once separated, the shares and warrants will trade under the symbols FCRS and FCRS WS, respectively.



The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2025.



