

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged former FBI Director James Comey with serious crimes related to the disclosure of sensitive information during testimony he gave to Congress in 2020.



The indictment by a federal grand jury alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505.



The indictment also alleges that Comey made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001. Comey stated that he did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment that statement was false, the Justice Department said in a press release.



'No one is above the law,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.'



In a video message he posted on Instagram, Comey said, 'fear is the tool of a tyrant' and that he is not afraid. 'I'm innocent, so let's have a trial'



Trump dismissed Comey as FBI Director during his first presidential term in 2017.



Trump responded to the indictment by writing on Truth Social, 'JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News