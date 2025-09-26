London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Interact Direct Holding Limited ("IDHL") announced a series of transactions involving its holdings in Ciscom Corp. ("Ciscom" or the "Company").

On August 21, 2025, IDHL purchased 787,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 9,313,000 Shares, representing 15.65% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On August 28, 2025, IDHL purchased 76,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 9,389,000 Shares, representing 15.77% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On September 24, 2025, IDHL purchased 1,000,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 10,389,000 Shares, representing 17.45% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

IDHL may continue to purchase additional Shares in the open market and increase its stake in the Company.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on Ciscom Corp.'s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Jeff Bisset.

