

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To make airport operations more efficient and reduce delays for the traveling public, the Federal Aviation Administration has extended the limited rate of arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport.



The move extends a June 2025 order limiting arrivals and departures through October 24, 2026. The FAA order also increases the hourly flight limit from 68 to 72 operations.



The move comes after constructive comments from the airport operator and airlines on extending the flight limits to help address congestion at Newark. The extension will become effective on October 26.



The goal of the reduced rates is to continue maintaining safety while alleviating flight delays due to staffing and equipment challenges, resulting in smoother travel into and out of Newark, FAA said.



Weekend construction closures of Runway 4L-22R also resumed this month through the end of the year.



The June 2025 order was scheduled to expire on December 31. On August 12, the FAA published a notice that invited comments on its proposal to extend the order. Carriers concurred with the FAA's proposal to extend it, and for a rate increase of 72 hourly operations, with no more than 36 arrivals and departures respectively, up from the 68 hourly operations established by the June 2025 order.



