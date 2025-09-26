Anzeige
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475
26.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs a rolling stock contract in Europe for around €475m

26 September 2025 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received a ~€475m order from an undisclosed customer in Europe for the supply of rolling stock.

This order will be booked in Q2 FY 2025/26.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com
