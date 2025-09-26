Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Launches Patent Infringement Suit Against RetailNext - Targeting Use of AI Technologies in Global Retail Analytics

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus"), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against RetailNext Inc., a significant force in in-store analytics used by hundreds of leading retailers worldwide.

The complaint alleges that RetailNext has implemented without authorization key Alpha Modus inventions contained in U.S. Patent Nos. 10,853,825; 11,049,120; 12,039,550; and 11,042,890. These patents underpin systems and methods for real-time tracking of shopper behavior, optimizing store layout, and merging physical with digital customer insight.

According to RetailNext, it stands as a well-established player in the retail analytics space, with global reach and deep financial backing. In January 2025, the company announced a majority growth investment from Battery Ventures, a technology-focused venture firm. That backing underscores RetailNext's strong financial foundation and ambition to scale aggressively.

RetailNext today operates in over 100 countries and counts more than 560 retail brands as clients, with installations in well over a thousand physical stores per year. Its client roster includes marquee names such as Macy's, Ulta, Bloomingdale's, Estée Lauder, Allbirds, and Kendra Scott - among many others. By serving this breadth of high-profile retailers, RetailNext projects the image of an entrenched giant with deep reach across the global retail landscape.

Through proprietary sensor networks and real-time data analytics, RetailNext promises to deliver insights into foot traffic patterns, dwell times, conversion metrics, predictive forecasting, and theft prevention - all under one roof. The complaint asserts that many of those capabilities rest directly on Alpha Modus's patented innovations, which have been developed to bring online-level precision to physical retail environments.

Alpha Modus remains committed to protecting its intellectual property. While the company is fully prepared to litigate aggressively, it also seeks constructive resolution when possible. The filing serves as a clear notice: large scale analytics in physical retail cannot be built on the backs of others' innovation without consequence.

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and investment solutions through its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. With a robust patent portfolio, Alpha Modus develops cutting-edge systems that power the future of retail engagement, consumer analytics, and digital transformation.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X