

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta, Georgia-based Sunbeam Products Inc. is recalling around 1.3 million units of Oster French Door Countertop Ovens citing risk of burn, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The products, manufactured in China, were imported by Sunbeam and sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart and other stores across the United States and online at Amazon.com and Overstock.com from August 2015 through July 2025 for between $140 and $250.



The impacted Oster French Door Countertop Ovens come with model numbers TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF and TSSTTVFDDAF. The ovens have a spring-loaded bilateral door made of glass with metal handles. The affected four models differ in cooking options and control types.



The recall involves about 1.29 million units sold in the U.S., while about 104,195 units were sold in Canada.



According to the agency, the oven's doors can unexpectedly close, posing a burn hazard to consumers.



The recall was initiated after Sunbeam received 95 reports of the doors unexpectedly closing, resulting in burn injuries to consumers. These included two reports of second-degree burns.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled countertop ovens and contact Sunbeam to receive a free repair kit.



In recent recalls, Chicago-based Wuensche USA last week called back about 21,690 units of Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers sold at ALDI stores, citing a fire hazard.



China-based Anker Innovations Ltd. in mid-September recalled about 481,000 Anker Power Banks as the lithium-ion battery in them can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.



