

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup, Inc. (C) and Dandelion, a Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) company, announced Friday they will collaborate to enhance cross-border payments, powered by the integration of Citi's cross-border payments solution WorldLink Payment Services and Dandelion's expansive digital wallet network.



Dandelion is a leader in electronic payments and financial services reaching over 63 countries via digital wallets. Its network and strong footprint will help extend Citi's reach globally, enabling Citi clients to directly access beneficiaries in the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Colombia who primarily rely on digital wallets for financial transactions.



By integrating Dandelion's extensive network with Citi's leading cross-border capabilities, businesses gain a more streamlined and secure pathway to disburse funds directly into mobile wallets across rapidly growing digital economies.



The collaboration empowers Citi's institutional clients to deliver near-instant, full-value payments into digital wallets across the globe, with near 24/7 availability. The capability will initially extend to the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Colombia, with plans for further expansion.



This collaboration will enable Citi to enhance its offering to its financial institution clients, especially in the remittances space, and also enables Citi's corporate clients to make faster and cost-effective business-to-consumer (B2C) payments into wallets.



The effort capitalizes on Citi's industry-leading payments network, which processes over 11 million instant payments daily and drove close to $380 billion in cross-border transaction volumes in 2024.



The endeavor expands Citi's WorldLink Payments Services, enabling clients to make cross-border payments in over 135 currencies through various methods, including traditional wires, ACH, and cross-border instant payments via Citi's proprietary network.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News