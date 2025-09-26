Dow Inc.: Dow Named Best Workplace in Manufacturing & Production by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been named #1 on the 2025 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This is the Company's second consecutive year achieving the #1 ranking and fifth consecutive year on this prestigious list.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is based on the analysis of survey responses from nearly 107,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

"Dow's expertise in chemistry, materials science, and engineering drives innovation and excellence across our portfolio - and as important as what we do is how we do it," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and chief executive officer. "In a largely services-driven economy, manufacturers must offer a safe and healthy work environment that attracts top talent and enables them to achieve their highest potential. This recognition is a reflection of Dow's commitment to creating a culture of innovation and collaboration that propels global progress and enhances everyday life. "

"It speaks volumes that Dow has been named #1 on the Best Workplaces list once again," said John Sampson, Dow senior vice president for Operations, Manufacturing & Engineering. "This achievement reflects not only our continued momentum, but also the genuine enthusiasm and pride our people feel. It's a testament to the passion they bring in building careers that support their families and communities, all while advancing a more sustainable future for everyone."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to one of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don't fear AI - they embrace it."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

