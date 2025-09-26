Lea Bank AB: Announcement of resignation by CFO

Lea Bank AB today announces the decision by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gard Haugen to resign from his position to pursue other opportunities.



Haugen will remain in the CFO position until 31 March 2026, or until a successor is appointed.



CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen would like to thank Haugen for his commitment and valuable contribution to the company over the last seven years, and especially for the contribution to the successful change of domicile from Norway to Sweden. Lea Bank AB has entered a new phase as a Swedish bank with headquarter in Gothenburg, and I respect his decision to resign. I wish him the best of luck in the future.



Contact information:



Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEOTel: +46 8 509 285 00Email: ir@leabank.seGard Haugen, CFOTel: +46 8 509 285 00Email: ir@leabank.seThis information is information that Lea bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person (CFO) set out above, on 2025-09-26 at 14.32 CEST.The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)Phone: +46 (0)8 588 68 570E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se