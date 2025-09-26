Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 11.4p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2025 (2024: 10.8p per share). This brings the total dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2025 to 20.2p per share, a 3% increase on last year's total dividend of 19.6p per share.

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 14 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 10 October 2025. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 October 2025.

26 September 2025